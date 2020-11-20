The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 20th November 2020

On Friday’s Show,

How painful is the Covid 19 closure of churches and other places of worship for religious services both for congregations and religious? Sue talks to Fr Dan Carroll of St John’s in Kilkenny City on this,

Aoine Landweer Cooke on yesterday’s story about Seamus Heaney, Ted Hughes and her dad Barrie Cooke,

Madeleine Forrest tells us about cookie decorating kits and her treat boxes for kids for Christmas,

Domhnall Doyle on mass and the different levels of restrictions

This is a bit of an ouch…Its World Vasectomy Day, Dr Justin Kwong performs Vasectomies, so all we want to know about that subject.

And in our series What has Europe ever done for us?…we ask what has Europe ever done for Education?