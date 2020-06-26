The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 26th June 2020

On Friday’s show JJ Kavanagh on the crisis facing the private bus sector. Frank Greaney on the sentencing in the Patricia O Connor murder trial. Dr Paula Greally on snoring and the low uptake of mask wearing. Des Manning of Manning Travel Kilkenny on the prospects of flying in and out of Ireland. Former Fine Gael Senator Pat O Neill and Labour Activist Sean Butler on D Day for government formation and local political reaction to the outcome of those votes