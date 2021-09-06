The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 6th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

Martin Bridgeman is in the hot seat today for Sue Nunn,

On today’s show,

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather talks climate change and rain. Are we in a drought?

CAO Offers are coming out tomorrow, Gemma Lawlor, Career Guidance Teacher in Tyndall College Carlow walks us through the CAO process and what to do when your offer comes in,

Castlecomer Discovery Park are going Digital. Nichola Salmon, Education Officer tells us about their digital exhibition,

As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Cathy Hogan, a Kilkenny woman living abroad tells us what she remembers from that day. She speaks about her dear friend who sadly died that day,

Shane Tobler on the Ballykeeffe gigs returning this weekend with traditional band Kila and an evening of African music.

Helen Curtin on the Community Arts and Culture Programme Funded by Carlow and Kilkenny ETB. You can contact Helen on [email protected],

Seán Ó hArgáin, Principal at Gaelscoil Osrai on the reopening of schools, Covid-19 cases, new arrangements and his wish for his return of music to the school,

Mick Walsh talks about the return of gigs to Cleere’s and his upcoming EP,

Alan Kirwan of The Butler Gallery speaks to Martin about the upcoming events at the gallery, their new resources for local people and ‘The Boot Factory’ event on Friday, more details here,

Emma Langford on her performance on The Late Late Show and returning to live events,