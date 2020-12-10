The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 10th December 2020

On Thursdays Show,

Today Anne Fleck Byrne on what the Covid vaccine will mean to her residents at Drakelands and how Christmas is going to be for them and other older people in residential homes,

More from our 16 day campaign, Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse, raising awareness about Domestic violence, we hear about minority groups and new communities from Megan Berry of St. Catherine’s Carlow and Sandra Cioladis, a family support and community worker with Forward Steps Tullow.

Christmas Dinner at the Concert Hall in Thomastown, Seamus Quigley on this.

The Kilkenny Shop local campaign, Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Kilkenny on shopping local this Christmas,

Sue Dillion of Thomastown Community Helpers on The Remembrance Tree in SuperValu Thomastown And Christmas Food Appeal

Remembering a good friend in Thomastown who we buried today, Ben Hennessy will be missed by his family who looked after him so perfectly and his many many friends of all ages.