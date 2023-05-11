The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 11th May 2023

The Way It Is;

We hear about Kilkenny Utd’s U12 girls team’s big final this weekend.

Carlow-based Dr. Colman Noctor, a psychotherapist and clinical practitioner, focuses on coping with mood and anxiety with his life changing method.

Paul Maguire on a big exhibition of military vehicles in Carlow this weekend.

Some of Kilkenny’s younger residents have been looking back in time for a special project that saw them recreate some popular local buildings. Their work has been celebrated by the Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr. David Fitzgerald, who has the creations displayed at the Town Hall. Our Edwina Grace swung by St. John’s Senior School earlier today (in the midst of a cake sale!) to learn more about the project from some of the children involved – and first from one of the teachers behind it all.

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan gives an update on the war in Ukraine and gives his reaction to the recent report on the defence forces.