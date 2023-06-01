The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 1st June 2023

The Way It Is;

We’re settling into summer; the temperatures are high and the sun is blinding. But are we hoping to staycation and enjoy our surroundings or jet off to far-flung climes? Our Edwina Grace has been out on the local streets to find out what, if any, plans are being made for the sunny months.

The Medical Director at St Luke’s Hospital, Professor Garry Courtney, talks ahead of the bank holiday and the pressures on our local hospital.

We hear about an invasive species in the river Nore.

Kilkenny’s Rose Molly Coogan drops in to tell us about her recent trip to Australia.

Today, the Carlow Kilkenny Garda Division officially said goodbye to one of their most prominent position holders. Sgt. Peter McConnon was the 25,000th garda graduate from Templemore and has served more than three decades in the force, many of them locally. Next week he starts a new job as Head of Operations with Carlow GAA, and today colleagues past and present, as well as representatives of the county councils and other organisations gathered at the garda stations in Kilkenny city and Carlow town for speeches, much laughter, and some tears. Our Edwina Grace was at one of the celebrations to chat with those present, beginning with the outgoing Sergeant himself, who outlined how he was feeling on his last day.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of the farm show.