The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 16th June 2020

On Tuesday’s show we broadcast against the backdrop of thundery weather! And it’s Bloomsday, so we chat about James Joyce and have some readings from Ulysses with amateur theatre director Geoff Rose. What do they think of the end of the Civil War… Sue talks to former FF TD Bobby Aylward and Kilkenny FG Whip Mary Hilda Kavanagh. It’s Tuesday and we have the Book Club with Clodagh Kinsella of Carlow Library. PPE for heroes- a delivery today locally from Heroes-Aid. Church of Ireland Bishop Michael Burrows on an extraordinary dispute in Coventry in the UK over Irish words on a gravestone and Kilkenny City goes one way