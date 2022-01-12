The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 12th December 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

Edwina Grace’s final interviews with students accepted int the BT Young Scientists which got off to a start online today,

Martin Bridgeman on the latest on rights for adopted people,

We hear about the first day of the Supreme Court’s hearing of An Taisce’s appeal against the granting of planning for the 140 million euro cheese plant in South Kilkenny from Irish Times Journalist Ellen O’Riordan,

Domhnall catches us up with the latest on close contact changes, Novak Djokovic and that breaking news on Britain’s Prince Andrew,

Two leaving cert students, Ebony Masuku and Katie Brooks, on what they hope for the leaving cert exam this year,

And Caoimhe Kenny, Dietician to the Kilkenny Hurlers, helps us set some dietary goals for the year ahead