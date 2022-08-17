The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Wednesday, 17th August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Edwina Grace was live at the unveiling of a key piece of visual art by the women of Open Circle Community Arts that explores the experiences of women in Kilkenny 100 years ago.

Kate Doherty, mother to three-year-old Tommy, tells us about the shocking lack of services for her son who is autistic and the distress that is being caused as a result to him and his family.

Bishop Denis Nulty reacts to The National Synthesis Report, a publication of a report following a massive consultation with Catholics across all dioceses.

Cóilín O Drisceoil, Archaeologist at Naional Monuments Service, chats to us about his book “Highhays, Kilkenny: A Medieval Pottery Production Centre in South-East Ireland” that co-authored by his late wife Emma Devine.

Damian O’Connell tells us a story about his mother who was born in Dublin in 1908 and was at both Michael Collins and Arthur Griffiths funerals.