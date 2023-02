The Way It Is;

Enda McNulty joins Sue to talk about his new book Commit 2 Lead

The Drive Home with John Duggan gives us more mortgage answers.

Mayor David Fitzgerald with the latest on the Kilkenny Inn.

The Producers with Josephine Plettenberg. Our series featuring small producers in Kilkenny and Carlow. Today We hear from Coolanowle, Jimmy Mulhall’s farm just over the border in County Laois.