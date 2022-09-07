The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 7th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Cllr Adrienne Wallace on the rising cost of living an energy prices.

Declan Quigley tells us all about Rás na mBan which is kicking off this afternoon

Steve Gilsenan, the Guinness Global Head of Quality. He tells us all about a race that is happening today (Wednesday). 45 Diageo staff, friends and family will be cycling from the Guinness Storehouse to the Smithwicks Experience to raise money for Ireland for Ukraine.

Tetianna Kushchyk was out and about asking people around Kilkenny what they think about Ukranians living amongst us in Kilkenny.

Dr. Ida Milne joins Sue in the studio. She is the elected Chair of the History of Science, Technology, and Medicine Network of Ireland. She tells us about her new position.

It’s Wonderful Wildlife time. Lorcan Scott is back with his monthly Wonderful Wildlife slot.