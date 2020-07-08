The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 8th July 2020

On Wednesday’s show a catch up with aspiring young politician Alan Hayes…more reaction to Barry Cowen and drink driving and provisional licences. Our HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on carbs, low carb diets and dispelling some of the myths. Another story from the Blackstairs Mountains series – this time with a focus on the building of the RTE mast. We hear about another country market this time on Sunday and near Ballyhale and we check in with the creche’s since reopening post lockdown. Plus, the hosepipe ban has been lifted, Richie O’Hara from Irish Water gives us an update