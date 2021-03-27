The Week: Suffering at Cox’s Bazar, Children’s Covid Fears and the local Bishop on Same-Sex Marriages

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Today we hear what our local Catholic Bishop has to say about The Vatican’s stance on same-sex marriages, we look at some ways of the resilience of humans – from Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar to Covid fears among children and one local woman’s cancer journey.

A Carlow astronomer tells of returning to education, while a Kilkenny woman outlines the impact of having her car’s catalytic converter stolen.

Human Suffering

Stormy skies over Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The year of the Pandemic has proven to be very tough for a number of people, in so many very different ways.

Across Ireland lives have been lost, jobs have disappeared or changed and everyday life as we knew it is on hold.

For the Rohingya in Bangladesh, they have also been dealing with fires sweeping through the refugee camps where they’ve been forced to live.

Haikal Mansor, who lives in Carlow, spoke to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is about the agony of his people …

While many young people across Carlow and Kilkenny are finding the Covid situation very tough.

On KCLR Live our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin spoke with Senior Psychologist with the HSE Peader Maxwell who answered parenting questions and concerns and gave some helpful mindfulness and breathing tips for children finding the current times hard …

Local Bishop on Same-Sex Marriages

Recently we heard from Carlow native Fr Paddy Byrne on the issue of same-sex marriage and he called for bishops to come out and comment (more on that here) after The Vatican’s statement on teh blessing of such couples.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory this week joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live to discuss the topic …

Cancer Care

With Edward Hayden away this week, The Saturday Show was instead presented by Sue Nunn.

Among the guests was Denise O’Connell from myskin.ie to talk about looking after our hands as they undergo constant washing and sanitation as well as how she uses her products to help those with cancer …

Earlier in the week on her own show, The Way It Is, Sue caught up with Kilkenny woman Pixie Doheny to get an update on the cancer journey she’d previously discussed on the programme …

Catalytic Converter Thefts

Our news team recently reported on a spate of thefts of catalytic converters from a certain make of car in Kilkenny City and county (details here).

Laurena Hanley was among those affected and she outlined her plight to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live …

Reaching for the stars, and beyond

Tony McGahan of Carlow Astronomy spoke to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is about what’s going on in the skies and his return to study science …

