The Wine Centre Kilkenny named The Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year 2022

A local outlet’s been named among the winners at this year’s NOffLA Off-Licence of the Year Awards for 2022.

The Wine Centre Kilkenny took the Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year title.

Galvins Carry Out in Carrigaline was awarded National Off-Licence of the Year with O’Donovan’s Off-Licence Group winning Responsible Retailer and 64 Wine Glasthule named Food Retailer Off-Licence.

Here’s the full list of victorious businesses from the event which was held online:

The Champagne Ayala Best First Time Entrant 2022 – Carry Out Ballinasloe

The Peroni Nastro Food Retailer Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – 64 Wine Glasthule

The El Coto Customer Service Award of the Year 2022 – Molloys Clondalkin

The Redbreast Spirit Specialist of the Year 2022 – Higgins Off-Licence Clonskeagh

The Guinness Beer Specialist of the Year 2022 – James Redmond & Sons Ranelagh

The Dona Paula Wine Specialist of the Year 2022 – Jus De Vine Portmarnock

The Hennessy Munster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Carry Out The Reeks Killarney

The Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Connacht/Ulster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Dicey’s Off-Licence Ballyshannon

The Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – The Wine Centre Kilkenny

The Bombay Sapphire Dublin Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – McHugh’s Off-Licence Malahide Road

The NOffLA RTC Online Trainee of the Year 2022 – Robert O’Brien, McHugh’s Off-Licence Malahide Road

The NOffLA Responsible Retailer of the Year 2022 – O’Donovans Off-Licence Group

The NOffLA National Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Galvins Carry Out Carrigaline

