The Wine Centre Kilkenny named The Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year 2022
The ceremony's taken place online
A local outlet’s been named among the winners at this year’s NOffLA Off-Licence of the Year Awards for 2022.
The Wine Centre Kilkenny took the Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year title.
Galvins Carry Out in Carrigaline was awarded National Off-Licence of the Year with O’Donovan’s Off-Licence Group winning Responsible Retailer and 64 Wine Glasthule named Food Retailer Off-Licence.
Here’s the full list of victorious businesses from the event which was held online:
- The Champagne Ayala Best First Time Entrant 2022 – Carry Out Ballinasloe
- The Peroni Nastro Food Retailer Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – 64 Wine Glasthule
- The El Coto Customer Service Award of the Year 2022 – Molloys Clondalkin
- The Redbreast Spirit Specialist of the Year 2022 – Higgins Off-Licence Clonskeagh
- The Guinness Beer Specialist of the Year 2022 – James Redmond & Sons Ranelagh
- The Dona Paula Wine Specialist of the Year 2022 – Jus De Vine Portmarnock
- The Hennessy Munster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Carry Out The Reeks Killarney
- The Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Connacht/Ulster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Dicey’s Off-Licence Ballyshannon
- The Alpha Zeta Leinster Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – The Wine Centre Kilkenny
- The Bombay Sapphire Dublin Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – McHugh’s Off-Licence Malahide Road
- The NOffLA RTC Online Trainee of the Year 2022 – Robert O’Brien, McHugh’s Off-Licence Malahide Road
- The NOffLA Responsible Retailer of the Year 2022 – O’Donovans Off-Licence Group
- The NOffLA National Off-Licence of the Year 2022 – Galvins Carry Out Carrigaline
