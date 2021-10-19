“There’s no support available for people who are in the same scenario as I am” says Kilkenny mother

A Kilkenny mother says she has knocked on every door to try and get help for her teenage son and has nowhere left to go.

He has autism and mental health issues but she is struggling to access any service that can meet his needs.

Speaking on KCLR Live his mother says she feels the supports they need just don’t exist. (Meanwhile, read about a protest due to take place in Carlow around the issue of mental health supports here).

Listen back to the conversation in full here: