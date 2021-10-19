Peaceful demonstration calling for change & improvements in mental health services to take place in Carlow

A peaceful demonstration calling for change and improvements in our mental health services is set to go ahead in Carlow next week.

It’s happening from 11am on Monday in the town outside St Dympna’s Hospital.

Councillor Adrienne Wallace is getting involved – she says too many local people are at crisis point. (Read about one local family’s struggle here).

Listen back to the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: