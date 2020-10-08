There’s plenty of support & ideas of ways to mark World Mental Health Day in Carlow & Kilkenny

The last few months have been tough on us all, but have you stopped to take some time out to focus on your mental health?

In the run up to World Mental Health Day (Saturday, 10th October) you’re being offered chances to take that time out you may just need. You’re also being reminded of the various supports & services that are available locally.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh’s been visiting Recovery College South East in Kilkenny – listen back to that via here And stay tuned for coverage of various events & supports.

Kilkenny’s annual ‘Craic’d – Letting the Light In’ runs from October 8th to 11th – keep up to date with them via the Facebook page of the same name & see below their booklet:

IN CARLOW

Carlow’s Mensana Fest has a new, revised timetable and it all kicks off this Friday with our own KCLR Live team broadcasting a special show.

While the HSE has the following for the South East

Tuesday 6th October

10.00am-12.00pm Tipperary ETB Mindfulness with Sarah

10.00am-10.45am Suicide or Survive Wellness Workshop

11.00am -1.30pm The See Change 8th annual Green Ribbon campaign virtual launch

12pm Aware Webinar “Understanding & Managing Mental Health in Uncertain Times”

Wednesday 7th October

10am-11am Suicide or Survive Wellness Workshop

10.30am-12pm Mental Health Engagement and Recovery Zoom Webinar “Greater Involvement -Recognising the importance of lived experience in our mental health services”.

6.30pm-9.00pm Tipperary ETB Managing Uncertainty

Thursday 8th October

10.00am-11.00am South Tipperary Action Network Dr Harry Barry Live Webinar on Mental Health and Resilience

10.00am-11.00am Pavee Point Aboriginal Australian and Traveller Mental Health- Addressing Racism and Discrimination with Yin Paradies, Professor and Chair in Race Relations at Deakin University, Australia.

11.30am–12.30pm HSE Primary Care and Child Psychology Carlow / Kilkenny Online Parent Webinar – Managing Mood Difficulties

Tipperary ETB Self care and wellbeing 10 week online course, 2hrs weekly

12pm Aware Webinar The Wellness Session

3.00pm-4.00pm LifeLinkk Kilkenny Afternoon Tea Dance Broadcast live from Community Radio Kilkenny

Friday 9th October

10.30am-12.00pm Tipperary ETB Yoga Workshop Online

9.00am-12.00pm National Research Suicide Foundation Suicide, Self- Harm and Mental Health +2.00pm-4.00pm Seminar, Research Presentations, Workshops and Masterclasses

10.30am-12.00pm Tipperary ETB Yoga Workshop

10.00am-1.00pm Mental Health Ireland Sharing the Vision – Translating Policy into Practice Webinar

Also see YOULEAD Firstannual youth mental health research meeting – informing policy, changing practice lunchtime webinar series from 5th -9th October – all events details available on Eventbrite