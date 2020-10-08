KCLR NewsNews & Sport

There’s plenty of support & ideas of ways to mark World Mental Health Day in Carlow & Kilkenny

Kilkeny's Craic'd, Carlow's Mensana & the HSE have compiled lots of information for you

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 08/10/2020

The last few months have been tough on us all, but have you stopped to take some time out to focus on your mental health?

In the run up to World Mental Health Day (Saturday, 10th October) you’re being offered chances to take that time out you may just need.  You’re also being reminded of the various supports & services that are available locally.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh’s been visiting Recovery College South East in Kilkenny – listen back to that via here And stay tuned for coverage of various events & supports.

Kilkenny’s annual ‘Craic’d – Letting the Light In’ runs from October 8th to 11th – keep up to date with them via the Facebook page of the same name & see below their booklet:

IN CARLOW

Carlow’s Mensana Fest has a new, revised timetable and it all kicks off this Friday with our own KCLR Live team broadcasting a special show.

While the HSE has the following for the South East

Tuesday 6th October

10.00am-12.00pm  Tipperary ETB Mindfulness with Sarah

10.00am-10.45am  Suicide or Survive Wellness Workshop 

11.00am -1.30pm  The See Change 8th annual Green Ribbon campaign virtual launch

12pm  Aware Webinar Understanding & Managing Mental Health in Uncertain Times

Wednesday 7th October

10am-11am  Suicide or Survive Wellness Workshop

10.30am-12pm  Mental Health Engagement and Recovery Zoom Webinar “Greater Involvement -Recognising the importance of lived experience in our mental health services”.

6.30pm-9.00pm  Tipperary ETB Managing Uncertainty

Thursday 8th October

10.00am-11.00am  South Tipperary Action Network Dr Harry Barry Live Webinar on Mental Health and Resilience

10.00am-11.00am  Pavee Point Aboriginal Australian and Traveller Mental Health- Addressing Racism and Discrimination with Yin Paradies, Professor and Chair in Race Relations at Deakin University, Australia.

11.30am–12.30pm  HSE Primary Care and Child Psychology Carlow / Kilkenny Online Parent Webinar – Managing Mood Difficulties

Tipperary ETB Self care and wellbeing 10 week online course, 2hrs weekly

12pm  Aware Webinar  The Wellness Session

3.00pm-4.00pm  LifeLinkk Kilkenny Afternoon Tea Dance Broadcast live from Community Radio Kilkenny

Friday 9th October

10.30am-12.00pm  Tipperary ETB Yoga Workshop Online

9.00am-12.00pm  National Research Suicide Foundation Suicide, Self- Harm and Mental Health  +2.00pm-4.00pm  Seminar, Research Presentations, Workshops and Masterclasses

10.30am-12.00pm  Tipperary ETB Yoga Workshop

10.00am-1.00pm  Mental Health Ireland Sharing the Vision – Translating Policy into Practice Webinar 

Also see YOULEAD Firstannual youth mental health research meeting – informing policy, changing practice lunchtime webinar series from 5th -9th October – all events details available on Eventbrite

