Those living and working in Thomastown say the area is open for business.

Dramatic scenes yesterday were described by some after heavy rain put pressure on drains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KCLR96FM (@kclr96fm)

Shem Caulfield lives by the River Nore and is involved in the Thomastown Community River Trust – he’s been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace why this flooding was different to previous instances;

Two people were helped to safety from their homes by local fire brigade personnel from Thomastown and Graignamanagh as water ebbed into homes and outlets.

These people were among those impacted;

Cathaoirleach of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr Deirdre Cullen has been reacting to the situation and the rock fall on Mill Street;

These people too reacted to the rock fall on Mill Street;

Tim Butler is Director of Services with the County Council and he’s been updating KCLR News’ Anglea Doyle Stuart on the rock fall issue as well as the rainfail;