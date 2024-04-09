Kilkenny County Council’s urging extra care in some local areas hit by flooding and rockfall yesterday.

Thomastown in particular appears to have been hardest hit, waters rose along areas in the town though locals have described the flooding path as different to previous incidents – the Quay largely stayed unaffected with Pipe Street and Ladywell appearing to take the brunt.

This morning waters have receded and the Nore is within her banks:

While Mill Street saw a significant number of large rocks tumble down, more overnight along the carpark stretch which is home to the famous Ollie Walsh statue.

KCLR News understands a fence is to be erected there this morning.

There were similar issues too at nearby Browns Barn Bridge on the road to Inistioge.