Those who lost jobs due to Coronavirus should consider regular job seekers benefit

People who’ve lost their job due to the Coronavirus crisis should look into the regular job seekers benefit.

The government’s COVID-19 unemployment benefit has a high basic rate of 350 Euro a week but it might not be the best option for someone who has children.

Local Financial Advisor Gerry Farrell says some people should be applying for job seekers straight away…

He said “If you have dependents, make sure you apply for job seekers allowance in this period, so don’t delay because typically if you have children you will probably be better off under the full job seekers allowance because whilst the emergency payment is welcome and is paid really quickly, you may be better off financially under job seekers allowance”.

Gerry is also reminding anyone who thinks they might struggle to pay their mortgage due to the Coronavirus crisis to talk to their provider.

A three month holiday from repayment can be secured during the shutdown for anyone who’s lost their job or their income.

Gerry Farrell says it could also be a good idea to get in touch with MABS or another financial advisor first