Thousands flock to walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres, including in Carlow and Kilkenny

The head of the HSE says 18,000 people have availed of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres so far this weekend.

Paul Reid’s tweeted 50% of those were aged 16 to 17 years old.

He says around 2.1million doses have been administered over the last six weeks.

Walk-in centres continue to operate today in 26 locations, with the service open to anyone over 16 who has yet to receive their first dose.

Locally, you can attend the facility at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny until 12:15pm today and the one at IT Carlow until 4:15pm.