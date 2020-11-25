Three break-ins in ten days at one county Carlow estate

Residents in Bagnalstown are being warning to be extra vigilant after a a series of burglaries in the area recently.

There’s been three break-ins in the Gleann na Bearu estate within ten days.

Local gardai say they are mounting regular patrols and warning all householders to check their security measures on these dark evenings.

Cllr Andy Gladney is calling for locals to look out for the houses of neighbours and friends as well as their own, telling KCLR News “There’s been a situation in Bagenalstown, not on an ongoing basis because we just don’t have the issues of robberies in houses for a long period of time now, unfortunately it’s that time of year that people leave their homes, they’re not expecting them to be ransacked when they come back, my advice to everybody out there is to keep a visual for one another, if you’re to be away from your property notify somebody just to keep an eye on things”.