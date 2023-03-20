Three county Kilkenny areas close to border with Carlow hit by water outage

About 3,000 households and businesses in County Kilkenny are without water.

Gowran, Goresbridge and Paulstown were hit by a burst mains yesterday (Sunday, 19th March).

Uisce Éireann and the county council are working to restore supply with repairs expected to be completed by 12noon today.

However, it could be 3 o’clock this afternoon before the flow’s back to normal for all those affected.

Uisce Éireann’s James O’ Toole says “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible.”

The utility's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of www.water.ie

Meanwhile, a boil water notice continues for those served by the Clogh – Castlecomer public supply, just days after a similar instruction was in place in parts of Carlow.