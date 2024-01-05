Three rings missing from Kilkenny home following possible distraction burglary

A local homeowner is missing three items of jewellery following what appears to have been a distraction scam.

Three people called to her door in the Bennettsbridge Road area on the outskirts of Kilkenny city this day last week.

Garda Andy Neill has been telling KCLR News; “We’re investigating a suspected burglary that occurred in the Dukesmeadows estate on Friday last between 1 to 3pm, the homeowner in this case is reporting three rings, including a wedding, an engagement and an eternity ring, all missing from her home following the calling to her door of three people, including a woman who engaged her in conversation”.

He adds “This may have been a distraction burglary and Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have had these callers to their home last Friday, if you can assist in any way or indeed had these people call to your house and you remember something out of the ordinary please call Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000”.