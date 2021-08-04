KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Thunder, lightning and hail to hit Carlow and Kilkenny
Carlow and Kilkenny look set to be struck by thunder tomorrow (Thursday).
Met Eireann has a nationwide status yellow warning in effect since 6am in the morning and it runs to 7pm.
Thundery spells of rain are due to fall during that time with a risk of lightning and local hail at times too.
The national forecaster is warning that this could lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.