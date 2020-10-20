Thunderstorms & flash flooding a possibility in Carlow & Kilkenny today (Tuesday, 20th October)

There could be thunderstorms and flash flooding in Carlow and Kilkenny this morning with a rainfall warning in effect locally until three this afternoon.

There’s a Status Yellow alert for Leinster by Met Éireann with rainfall totals of up to 30 millimeters expected.

Alan O’Reilly from CarlowWeather.com says it’ll be fairly bad this morning noting “It will improve thankfully later in the afternoon but a spell of very wet and very windy weather and obviously this time of the year with leaves coming off trees, it’s going to be slippy, you’re going to have drains blocked so a risk of some spot flooding and also a risk of some high rainfall totals on the mountains that might feed down into some rivers as well so a spell of very wet, very windy weather unfortunately.”

He adds “It doesn’t look too bad for Wednesday & Thursday so while we get over today it looks like it’ll ease off a bit but we’re into this unsettled spell of weather now with a risk of more weather systems coming in again for Friday & for the weekend so we kinda have escaped well but we have to hope that the weather gods don’t try to make up for lost time & cover us in rain”.