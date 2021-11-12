Tidy Towns winners to be announced this morning

Winners of the Tidy Towns will be revealed later this morning.

Hopes are high for groupings across Carlow and Kilkenny at the national stage from where a livestreaming of the announcement set to begin just before midday. (Watch here).

Minister Heather Humphreys will be doing the honours and on KCLR Live told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin “It was a difficult decision to postpone the competition last year, that’s in 2020 due to Covid, but in fairness that didn’t stop the Tidy Towns group going on their own bat and doing what they do best looking after their communities so this year I was delighted to say it’s back and I know there was great excitement when I made that announcement”.

She adds “When I meet Tidy Town groups they’d do your heart good because the amount of work they do on teh ground and they’re so enthusiastic, they’re so committed, they’re so dedicated”.

“We have a great day in store, of course my lips are sealed in relation to who could be the overall winner, I don’t know, but I know we have a great day in store for them”.