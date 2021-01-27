KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tractor & trailer seized by Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit
It happened yesterday on the Tullaroan Road
Motorists are being reminded that they must ensure their vehicle is road-worthy.
It’s after a dumper triler towed by a tractor was stopped yesterday on the Tullaroan Road by Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit.
Tubing was exposed through the tyre while it was discovered that the tractor hadn’t been taxed since 2017.
Both tractor and trailer were seized and prosecutions are to follow.