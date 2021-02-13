Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 12 February 2021)

“Today it’s one thing, tomorrow it’s a different thing, it just changes on a daily basis”.

So says Tom Britton of the country’s, and the world’s, travel situation.

The Marble City Travel head has a weekly update on KCLR Breakfast with our John Walsh – you’ll catch the chat every Friday after the 9am news.

We now know Micheál Martin will not be travelling to the White House for St Patrick’s Day (more on that here) but what of the rest of us getting to leave the country this year? And for those who have a holiday booked, will they get their money back if restrictions are still in play?

There is some travel taking place – did you hear about those travelling to Tenerife for tooth appointments? While cruise lines are in planning mode with Alaska looking to be a key spot, plane carriers have launched winter schedules out of the UK with Irish ones due and many people have been busy making bucket lists of places to go – Disneyland Paris is a big seller for next year for example.

Coronavirus is a constant when it comes to the chat

