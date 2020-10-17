Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 16 October 2020)

Do you know what’s going on with Ireland’s Green List for travel? No, we’re not 100% on it either!

It doesn’t really matter at the moment, in short it looks like none of us will be booking a pre-Christmas jaunt. And if you do manage to get away, to somewhere like Bermuda for example, you face up to five Covid-19 tests!

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel was back on KCLR Breakfast on Friday to talk about this. Also covered were who made the Rich List (are himself & John Walsh on it?), the Irish hotels that help to make up the Conde Nast Traveller Reader Choice Awards and which are the best airlines.

We heard too how Virgin Galactic is shooting for space while Ryanair‘s closing its Cork & Shannon bases for the winter.

There is some hope on the horizon though for those of you with itchy feet, many travel agents are looking to destinations we could jet off to early next year & Tom touches on these too.

Listen back here: