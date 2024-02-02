Tributes paid to the three young people who died in Carlow crash

The impact of Wednesday night’s crash in Carlow is being felt in a number of counties.

Tributes have begun for the three young people who died in the single vehicle incident on the N80 Michael Kelly, Daryl Culbert and Katie Graham who between them are from Carlow, Wicklow and Laois, some also with ties to Kilkenny.

The car’s fourth occupant remains in hospital with injuries that have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

A number of local groups have posted tributes online:

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr Andrea Dalton, and Bishop Denis Nulty have been reacting to the news on The KCLR Daily – hear them both here;