Tubridy remains top RTE earner with almost €500,000

Ryan Tubridy remains RTE’s best paid presenter, earning € 495,000 in 2019, new figures show.

The combined salaries for the 10 highest paid journalists at the station amounted to € 2.9 million last year.

Ray D’Arcy was the second best paid presenter, earning € 450,000, while Joe Duffy was third, taking home just under € 400,000.

RTE says it then cut top salaries by 15% in 2020, as its finances were hit by the pandemic.