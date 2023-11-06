Twenty projects from Carlow and Kilkenny through to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

20 local projects are through to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Tullow Community School and Tyndall College in Carlow are each represented while there are 18 others across seven schools in Kilkenny – Scoil Airegail Ballyhale and Castlecomer Community School joined by the city’s Colaiste Pobail Osraí, CBS, Presentation Secondary School, St Kieran’s College and Loreto Secondary School.

The successful students are between them examining a range of topics and hopeful of a win at the January competition:

