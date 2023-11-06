Three national youth awards handed out to young people in Carlow

The Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division saw three accolades come its way over the weekend.

The force’s national youth awards was a celebration of 25 individuals and groupings across the country for various reasons. (Full recipient list below).

Carolivian Miley Doran who’d helped to save a mother and daughter from drowning in the River Barrow was granted Special Recognition. He was aged just 17 years old when the incident happened on the 30th of May, 2021.

Sisters Sarah and Rachel Bello were among those celebrated for Special Achievement – both born with a rare, incurable blood disorder which causes severe pain they each give of their time to their community, volunteering with a number of organisations.

Added to that the Thrill Can Kill team of Young Social Innovators from St Leo’s College in the same county were hailed for Community Safety for the work they’ve been doing raising awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Speaking at the event in Co Laois, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said, “Today is about recognising the dedication of young people – how they support one another and help their communities. Each of today’s recipients demonstrates all that is great about our young people, and all of us in An Garda Síochána are very proud of their hard work which is done selflessly and enthusiastically.

We hope today’s awards are a fitting acknowledgement of the very valuable contribution that these young people are making to society.”

Full list of recipients as selected by a national panel:

Community Safety Award

• Solas Project Youth Programme, Dublin South Central

• Young Social Innovators: The Thrill Can Kill, Carlow

• Banna Rescue: Amber Dunne and Eoin Buckley, Co. Kerry

• Handled With Hearts: Drumshambo Vocational School, Co. Leitrim

• Tara Rose Lynch, Gort Co. Galway

Special Achievement Award

• Latisha McCrudden, Roscommon/Longford

• Eoghan McCabe, Louth

• Sophie Lanigan, Dublin East

• Sarah and Rachel Bello, Carlow/Kilkenny

• Craig Byas, Dublin North Central

• Sara Marza, Cavan Monaghan

• Erin O’Sullivan, Tralee, Co. Kerry

• Jordan Behan, Dublin South Central

Group Award

• The Upcyclers: Castleisland Community College, Castleisland, Co. Kerry

• Yvonne Lynch and Farrah O’Shea, Bantry Co. Cork

• Hill Street Youth Leadership Group, Dublin North Central

Individual Award

• Heidi Harnedy, Cork West

• Jamie Forde, Galway

• Adam Lough, St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties Co. Donegal

• Ailis Malone, Banagher, Co. Offaly

• Brian Cull, Arigna, Co. Leitrim

• Casey Cullinane, Knocknaheeny, Co. Cork

Special Recognition Award

• Mulroy College, Donegal

• Miley Doran, Carlow/Kilkenny

• Ian Flood, Tullamore, Co. Offaly