UPDATE (12:50pm, Friday, 21st June): the route’s expected to be cleared by 2pm, no serious injuries reported.

Earlier story;

Two cars have been involved in a crash in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

It happened before midday on the Rock Road, close to the hurling pitch.

Gardaí are in attendance and ask motorists to avoid the stretch for the next while with diversions in place.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but there is some debris on the road.

It’s the second local road incident this morning following an earlier crash in Carlow town.