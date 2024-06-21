UPDATE (12:45pm, Friday 21st June): Two people were treated at the scene, no serious injuries reported, the stretch has reopened.

Earlier story:

Emergency services are dealing with a crash in Carlow town.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR News that two cars are understood to be involved in the incident which happened at about 11:30am close to the taxi rank outside Boyle Sports at Potato Market.

Two units of the local fire brigade are attending the scene with Gardai and paramedics in at least one Ambulance.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but motorists are asked to avoid the area.