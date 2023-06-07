KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two men due before Carlow District Court today charged with fraud offences
The two men, aged in their 20s and late teens were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into incidents of fraud at a number of shops in the east of the country in the last three weeks
Both were arrested in Ennis and transferred to Kilkenny Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.