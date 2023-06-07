Two men due before Carlow District Court today charged with fraud offences

KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling07/06/2023
Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps
Two men are due before Carlow District Court today charged with fraud offences.

The two men, aged in their 20s and late teens were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into incidents of fraud at a number of shops in the east of the country in the last three weeks.

Both were arrested in Ennis and transferred to Kilkenny Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

 

