Two men due before the courts in connection with €8million drugs seizure in Kildare and Dublin

One man's aged in his forties, the other in his sixties

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace04/12/2023
Image: An Garda Síochána Facebook page

Two men are due before the courts today in connection with an €8million drugs seizure.

The suspected heroin was discovered by Gardaí and Revenue officials in Kildare and Dublin on Friday.

The pair arrested, one man aged in his forties with the other in his sixties, have since been charged are are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

