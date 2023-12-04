KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two men due before the courts in connection with €8million drugs seizure in Kildare and Dublin
One man's aged in his forties, the other in his sixties
Two men are due before the courts today in connection with an €8million drugs seizure.
The suspected heroin was discovered by Gardaí and Revenue officials in Kildare and Dublin on Friday.
The pair arrested, one man aged in his forties with the other in his sixties, have since been charged are are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.