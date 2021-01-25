KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two men due before Waterford District Court in connection with drugs & cash seizure
A special sitting's taking place
Two men will appear in court today charged over a drugs and cash seizure in County Waterford.
Gardai found cocaine worth €90,000 euro when they searched two cars in Butlerstown on Friday afternoon.
They also recovered €64,000 in cash.
Both are aged in their thirties and forties, and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this morning.