KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two men due before Waterford District Court in connection with drugs & cash seizure

A special sitting's taking place

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 25/01/2021
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)

Two men will appear in court today charged over a drugs and cash seizure in County Waterford.

Gardai found cocaine worth €90,000 euro when they searched two cars in Butlerstown on Friday afternoon.

They also recovered €64,000 in cash.

Both are aged in their thirties and forties, and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this morning.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 25/01/2021