Two people remain detained following yesterday morning incident in Kilkenny city that left a man with a stab wound to his arm

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to a stabbing in Kilkenny city yesterday.

A man in his twenties needed surgery on his arm after the serious assault on Lower New Street at 6:30am.

Three others, one also aged in his twenties with a teenager and a juvenile, were arrested.

Two remain detained this morning while the youth has been released without charge.

Gardaí are asking anybody who was in or traveled through the areas of Lower New Street, Walkin Street, Gaol Road, Friary Street or Parnell Street and who may have noticed anything suspicious or captured dashcam footage to get in touch.