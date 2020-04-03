Two suspected scammers appearing in Kilkenny court

Two people arrested for trying to scam local shops are appearing in court in Kilkenny this evening (Friday).

The man and woman were arrested in Paulstown yesterday after trying to tender a €200 note in a change scam at a local business.

Gardai had been informed earlier that they had been trying their scam in shops around Carlow Town.

The woman had tried the con in at least four different premises.

And after being arrested they were questioned about similar crimes in Kilkenny earlier this week.

The 28-year-old woman has been charged with a total of seven offences – the 46-year-old man is up on six charges – all in relation to theft and burglary.

Both are being brought before a special sitting of KiIlkenny District Court this evening (Friday).