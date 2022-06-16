KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two vehicles have collided close to the Garda Station in Tullow Town
It's not yet known if anybody's been injured
UPDATE 4:10pm Gardaí say the scene’s been cleared and no serious injuries have been reported.
Original story:
Emergency services are also dealing with a crash in Tullow Town.
The two-vehicle incident happened close to the garda station at about 2:30pm.
There are traffic delays across Tullow town and motorists are asked to avoid for the next while.
Meanwhile, it’s a busy day for our emergency services will a major fire in Carlow town. (more on that here).