Govt U-turn on funerals will see 25 allowed to attend under Level 5 restrictions

The amount of people who can attend funerals under Level 5 is to be increased after a cabinet U-turn on the issue.

Under the restrictions taking effect on Wednesday night it was due to be just 10 people – but will now be increased to 25, in line with weddings.

Local undertaker Mark Carpenter had told KCLR LIVE he couldn’t understand the thinking behind allowing weddings go ahead with 25 attendees if funerals were limited to ten.

A number of TDs are also believed to have complained about the measures.

The cabinet has taken this criticism on board and ministers are now briefing that funerals will be allowed to continue with a maximum of 25 close family and friends as is the case under current restrictions.