Ulster Bank confirms a phased withdrawal from Ireland but won’t as yet specify how and when Carlow and Kilkenny branches will be impacted

Ulster Bank has announced a phased withdrawal from the Irish market.

The bank, which has branches in both Carlow and Kilkenny, says its wind-down will take place over a number of years, with no immediate change for customers.

In a statement, Ulster Bank says it’s made a non-binding agreement with AIB for the sale of 4 billion euro worth of performing commercial loans.

It’s also in early discussions with Permanent TSB regarding other parts of the business.

Following queries from KCLR News with regards to the impact of the decision on the branches in Carlow and Kilkenny a spokesperson’s said that they are not breaking out those numbers and they’ve no spokesperson available.

