Ulster Bank in Carlow and Kilkenny among 63 branches to shut doors for the last time today

Ulster Bank will close its doors for the last time today in Carlow, Kilkenny and 61 other branches today.

It’s the latest part of the bank’s phased withdrawal from the Irish market after 187 years of trading and over one million customers in the Republic.

ATM services also cease from today, however phone and online support services will continue.

While the vast majority of accounts have now been closed, Brian Hayes from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, says there are still supports in place for vulnerable customers and those caring for them; “By the end of August all of the accounts should be closed, we’re probably no more than about 5% of accounts to be closed at this state, we’re about 95% of the way through, but we’re providing this additional service for the next six months and we’ll see at that point if people need more support”.