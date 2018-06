An urgent call for volunteers in Bagenalstown has gone out as the Leinster Fleadh is fast approaching.

Around 200 stewards and other helpers are needed for the weekend of events from the 13th to the 15th of July.

But organisersĀ say the more helpers they can get in the town, the better.

Muine Bheag could see around 14,000 visitorsĀ over that weekend.