Urgent call going out for sheep owners along rail line between Carlow and Bagenalstown to check their stock

An urgent call is going out to sheep owners along the rail line between Bagenalstown and Carlow to check their stock immediately.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown received a call from Irish Rail shortly after 12 o’clock today to say one of their drivers had witnessed what they said were two alsatians attacking a field of sheep.

It’s unclear where exactly the train was at the time but it’s thought it may have been in the area of Powerstown, Clonmelsh or Garyhundon.

Dog owners along the line are also being asked to make sure they know where their dogs are.

The dog warden for Carlow/Kilkenny has now been notified.