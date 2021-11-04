Urlingford library to reopen but it’ll be for one day a week

Urlingford Library’s to reopen but for one-day a week only.

It shut its doors in early October due to a staff shortage and works that needed to be carried out on its building.

Earlier this week Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh outlined how many were keen to see it open again (see here).

Now the local service has confirmed to KCLR News that that will happen next Tuesday, continuing on that day each week from 10am to 8pm.

A spokesperson adds that every effort is being made to resume to full-service delivery.

They’re also say their website www.kilkennylibrary.ie and social media platforms will be updated as they progress and remind of the range of online services available 24/7 which also may be of interest to library members.