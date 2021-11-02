North Kilkenny councillor calls for reopening date for Urlingford library

It’s unclear when the library in Urlingford will reopen after it was temporarily closed last month.

It was due to staffing shortages and some remedial work is needed inside the building.

Local Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh says Council Director of Services Mary Mulholland has told her it could be a number of weeks before it reopens, telling KCLR News “The library is likely to be closed for another couple of weeks for two reasons; staff shortages and work needs to be done on the walls inside the library which have been seen to be wet, I don’t know why, I don’t know how much work needs to be done but they were hoping to get the work done while they were recruiting staff so that the library wouldn’t have to close again for works and it’s very disappointing I have to say and there’s huge disappointment in the town and surrounding areas, the library it’s one of those very well used branch libraries and we waited for years for a library, we had only a mobile service up to maybe twenty years ago but it’s a great asset to the community so I’m looking forward to it reopening”.

She adds “There’s no timeline, I was told about two weeks ago that it would be a few weeks and previous to that I was just told it was a temporary closure, a notice went up on the door overnight but I believe some of the branches had been closed temporarily as well and they’ve been reopened so I’m not sure when but we have an estimate maybe next week so I’ll be enquiring as to when the library is reopening and a timeline on it because people need to know”.

