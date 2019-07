An Urlingford man’s the latest to find a False Widow Spider.

27 year old Dean McGarry was being dropped off in Thurles by his aunt when he noticed the creeper in the hinge where the door meets the side of the car.

Luckily he wasn’t bitten, unlike Maria Condon from Ferrybank who spent almost a week in hospital & is still on antibiotics.

Dean’s been telling KCLR News that he managed to knock it off the car.